Sonu Nigam: Only two companies run our music industry and decide who should sing

Sonu Nigam, in his vlog, requested the music companies to become compassionate towards newcomers. (Photo: Sonu Nigam/Facebook) Sonu Nigam, in his vlog, requested the music companies to become compassionate towards newcomers. (Photo: Sonu Nigam/Facebook)

Singer Sonu Nigam on Thursday requested Indian music companies to be compassionate towards struggling artistes, while also making some revelations about the way our music industry works. Sonu’s vlog comes in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14.

“Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same for any singer, music composer or lyricist because there’s a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India. I was lucky to debut at a young age and hence was able to flee from this whole mess quite early. But it’s a difficult scenario for the new kids,” Sonu said.

Further revealing how two music companies control the music scene in India, Sonu Nigam added, “The producers, directors and music composers want to work with new talent, but since they don’t have a tie-up with a music company, they are unable to. The entire power is with only two companies and two people. They decide who should sing and who shouldn’t.”

Sonu, in the vlog, also shared how music companies got him to record a song and later got it dubbed because a certain actor had a collaboration with another singer. “In my case, I’ve known of this same actor, who’s under scanner right now, telling not to give a particular song to me but Arijit Singh. So many of my songs got dubbed. I don’t ask for work. Yet, they call me, get me to record a song and then dub it, that’s funny. Now imagine, if they can do this with someone like me who’s been a part of the music industry since 1989, what can they do with the new kids. Even directors and producers are not happy because they aren’t allowed to make the music of their choice. I meet so many directors who say we don’t want a particular song, but it is the music companies’ demand.”

Lastly, Sonu Nigam requested the music companies to become compassionate towards newcomers and not torture them. “I’ve seen the frustration in the eyes and voice of the new talent. If they die, fingers will be raised at you… I’m done with this but please don’t torture the younger ones, don’t oppress them. This isn’t a very good space. Try and step into their shoes. They need your help and kindness,” he concluded.

