Sonu Nigam reveals why he didn’t comment on CJP protests: ‘Promised my father I won’t’

Sonu Nigam recently refused to comment about the NEET Paper leak issue at event, following which the singer received massive backlash.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiAug 12, 2026 02:40 PM IST
sonu nigam neetSonu Nigam explains why he chose not to comment on the NEET protests, revealing a promise he made to his late father.
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Singer Sonu Nigam has always been vocal about various issues, from loudspeakers at religious places to artists struggling to receive royalties. However, the singer recently chose to stay silent during protests over the CJP protests after NEET paper leak. When he was asked about his stance at a recent event, he became quite irritated and said, “Abhi ho gaya bas.” Soon after this, his reaction received backlash on social media. Now, talking to Bombay Times, the singer explained why he chose to stay silent during the protest.

Sonu Nigam on not commenting during the NEET protest

After Sonu Nigam’s reaction invited a backlash from a section of the internet, the singer explained, “In the last three decades of being in Mumbai, I have learnt one basic etiquette for any press conference. Always adhere to the agenda of the occasion and do not let conversation wander to disconnected matters. Discussing politics when you have come to talk about your tribute to your guru Pankaj Udhas is disrespectful in my eyes. I have also promised my father that I will not comment on anything that I’m not knowledgeable about.”

Watch Sonu Nigam’s recent video:

 

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The singer also shared how he has been very vocal in the past. Sonu Nigam said, “I don’t have social media on my phone. That apart, I have taken a stand on many issues throughout my life and have been instrumental in bringing many changes in the system. From my outcry against loudspeakers at religious places to the right to royalty for performers, I have belled the cat alone. Now let others take up a courageous stand and see what changes they can bring about.” The singer received a backlash after the comments with many calling him out.

Also read | Sonu Nigam on singing Mohammed Rafi’s song during surgery: ‘It happened organically’

After the NEET Paper leak, Cockroach Janta Party protests started in Delhi with celebs like Shabana Azmi, Seema Pahwa, Imran Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, R Madhavan, and more supporting the students. Following this, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, accepting accountability for the leak.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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