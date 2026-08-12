Sonu Nigam reveals why he didn’t comment on CJP protests: ‘Promised my father I won’t’

Singer Sonu Nigam has always been vocal about various issues, from loudspeakers at religious places to artists struggling to receive royalties. However, the singer recently chose to stay silent during protests over the CJP protests after NEET paper leak. When he was asked about his stance at a recent event, he became quite irritated and said, “Abhi ho gaya bas.” Soon after this, his reaction received backlash on social media. Now, talking to Bombay Times, the singer explained why he chose to stay silent during the protest.

Sonu Nigam on not commenting during the NEET protest

After Sonu Nigam’s reaction invited a backlash from a section of the internet, the singer explained, “In the last three decades of being in Mumbai, I have learnt one basic etiquette for any press conference. Always adhere to the agenda of the occasion and do not let conversation wander to disconnected matters. Discussing politics when you have come to talk about your tribute to your guru Pankaj Udhas is disrespectful in my eyes. I have also promised my father that I will not comment on anything that I’m not knowledgeable about.”