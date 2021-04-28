Sonu Nigam questions Tripura DM who disrupted wedding: ‘How dare you speak to people like this?’

Sonu Nigam on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video where he spoke about the West Tripura District Magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav, who disrupted a wedding ceremony for allegedly exceeding the curfew time.

Nigam uploaded an Instagram video with the caption, “District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, this is deplorable.” In the video, Nigam said that he was thoroughly upset after he watched the video where the District Magistrate entered the wedding ceremony and shouted at the bridegroom and the guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Sonu Nigam objected to the fact that Yadav spoke to the wedding party in a rude manner. “How dare you speak to people like this?” he said. The singer insisted that the official ruined the special day for the family. He added that even if the family was breaking the rules, the DM should have been respectful and not shown such disrespect. He said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is respectful of citizens, unlike Yadav.

Also Read | Tripura DM apologises for disrupting wedding ceremony that continued into curfew hours

On Tuesday, Sailesh Kumar Yadav apologised for disrupting the marriage at Manikya Court in Tripura, saying he didn’t intend to “hurt anyone’s sentiments”. The DM said that everyone who gathered at the function was in violation of Section 144. More than 30 people were arrested and released later.

Yadav said in his apology, “All I did was done during the night curfew period last night and was for the benefit and wellbeing of the people. My intention was not to hurt or humiliate the sentiments of anyone.”