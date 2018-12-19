Sonu Nigam clarifies his comment on wanting to be from Pakistan

Singer Sonu Nigam, who has sung in multiple Indian languages, has landed in a controversy after his “I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan” comment at a summit. The Kal ho naa ho hitmaker has slammed some journalists for missing “the real content”.

“Sometimes in an attempt to make headlines catchy and sensational, some journalists miss the real content. Yesterday’s AajTak Summit happened so amazing, and look what have they reduced it to…

“My point about being better off being born in Pakistan was about the music companies in India asking Indian singers to pay 40-50 per cent of their concerts remunerations to them, and only then they’ll work with those artistes.. but they don’t ask the same from the singers from abroad, namely Pakistan,” Sonu posted on Facebook on Tuesday night.

“This was the important point I made… and these guys… changed it to ‘I would have been better off born in Pakistan I’d have work come my way.’ What do I say. Pathetic.”

During the summit, the singer was talking about why so many songs are being remixed these days. “Sometimes, I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India,” he joked.

“Nowadays, singers have to pay music companies for shows. If we don’t shell out the money, they will play songs sung by other singers and highlight them. Then, they will take money from them,” he said.

“They don’t do the same with Pakistani singers. But then why single only Indian singers out? Atif Aslam is a very close friend of mine. He is never asked to pay to sing at shows, neither is Rahat Fateh Ali Khan,” he added.

Sonu blamed this practice for the current trend of remix songs. “Earlier, the composers, lyricists and singers created a song. Now, the music companies have taken over that job,” he said.