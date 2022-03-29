scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Must Read

Sonu Nigam receives Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind after saying he was not sure about accepting it. Watch

Sonu Nigam has sung over 6,000 songs in more than 28 languages. Earlier, he has also received a National Award for the title track of Kal Ho Na Ho.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 12:21:35 pm
sonu nigam padma shriSonu Nigam with President Ram Nath Kovind, (Photo: rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

Singer Sonu Nigam received the Padma Shri honour from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi on Monday. The photo from the ceremony was shared on the official Twitter account of the President of India.

The photo from the ceremony showed Nigam, dressed in an Indo-western outfit, accepting the Padma award from the president of the country. The caption of the picture read, “President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Sonu Nigam for Art. A well-known singer and music director, he has sung over 6,000 songs in more than 28 languages.”

Earlier, the “Suraj Hua Madham” singer expressed his gratitude towards the government of India for bestowing the honour on him. He said, “My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour. I would also like to thank my mother, Shobha Nigam, and my father, Agam Kumar Nigam. In fact, I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Sonu Nigam wasn’t pleased about getting the call for Padma Shri: ‘Don’t you think it is a little too late?’

However, the singer also, in an interview, expressed how he thinks it’s too late for him to receive the honour. He said he was in two minds if he should even accept the award now. When the government representative called him to tell him about the honour, he told the person, “I don’t think I will accept it.” The official persisted, and Sonu said he will speak to his father and call back in five minutes.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sonu said that he then realised that he has not lobbied for the award and it has “come from the universe”, and that motivated him to accept it.

Sonu Nigam has sung some hit songs in Hindi, Kannada, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages. He earlier won National Film Award for the title track of Karan Johar’s 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor
Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Shahid Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement