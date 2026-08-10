Sonu Nigam on singing Mohammed Rafi’s song during surgery: ‘It happened organically’

Singer Sonu Nigam recently left fans surprised when a video of him singing Mohammed Rafi’s iconic song “Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki” surfaced online. What made the moment unusual was that S0nu Nigam was performing the song while undergoing surgery, with the medical team around him. The singer has now opened up about the unexpected moment, explaining that there was no elaborate plan behind it.

Sharing a clip on his Instagram account, the singer wrote, “An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music! 🙏🙏.”

Reacting to the clip, singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Please get well soon Sonu ji! Speedy recovery to you.. Your dedication to music and perfection even in such a state, is truly awe inspiring!” Mika Singh also reacted by saying, “Get well soon sonu bhai.”

Watch Sonu Nigam’s clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

The singer revealed in a recent interview how he ended up singing while undergoing the procedure. According to Nigam, the moment was completely spontaneous, with his doctor playing his songs during the surgery.

‘It happened organically’

“Singing in the OT just happened organically. Dr Nilesh Sathbhai is an admirer of mine and he was playing my songs during the surgery,” he shared in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“As the surgery was happening, between some songs, there were a couple of songs that came without the voice. And as it came without the voice, the song was playing, but there was no voice. So, organically, I started singing,” he recalled.

The unexpected performance soon became a memorable moment for everyone in the operating room. Sonu Nigam reveals that the doctors were amused and enjoyed listening to him sing while the surgery was underway.

“They really enjoyed it. And they actually said that this has never happened, that a patient is singing for the doctors while they do surgery. And I also enjoyed it because these are songs that are so close to my heart,” he shared.

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About the surgery

Sonu Nigam also opened up about the surgery that recently caught fans’ attention. The singer reveals that the procedure was related to a recurring growth on his left ring finger, for which he had previously undergone surgery four months ago.

The singer says the growth has returned for the second time and doctors are yet to determine the next course of action. “It’s been happening for some time. I had a surgery four months back to remove it, but it has come back again. I think it’s got to do with some arthritis condition that I have in my bones, probably,” he shared.

With the growth having returned, the singer says there is currently no definite course of action. “We have to wait and watch. It’s come out the second time,” he added.

Sonu Nigam reveals he sang multiple songs during surgery

Sonu reveals that the viral clip captured only one of the several songs he sang for the doctors during the procedure. He says the moment became special for everyone in the operating room, and the doctors eventually shared the recording with him.

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“So I sang a couple of songs. This is just one song. I sang about two, three songs for them. So it became a very endearing moment. All the doctors were really happy. And I also asked them if they wanted to record it, they could record it as a memory. So they recorded it and then sent it to me. And that’s when we posted it,” he shared.

Sonu Nigam continues to stay busy after surgery

Despite undergoing surgery, Sonu Nigam says he has no intention of taking a break from work. The singer reveals that he has continued with his professional commitments and even performed shortly after the procedure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramveer Singh Photography (@paramveersinghphoto)

“I’m not on a break at all. In fact, somebody has organised a birthday party for me. And, of course, I was singing yesterday also. After the surgery, day before yesterday, I went for the launch of my song Chunni. So yes, I’ve been on the move right now, even after the surgery,” he ended.

Rafi’s music has a special place in Sonu Nigam’s life

Sonu Nigam has repeatedly credited Mohammed Rafi as one of the biggest influences on his career. In earlier interviews, the singer has referred to Rafi as his guru and spoken about growing up listening to his music.