Singer Sonu Nigam: Every era has good and bad work

Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra is up for release on September 14. The team of the film is busy with promotions of this comedy caper. At the song launch of “Kamariya”, many of the film’s singers were present. Singer Sonu Nigam, who was also present, sang “Door Na Jaa” a romantic melody from Mitron.

Sonu Nigam was asked what he misses most from the time he started his singing career to today, as he has seen a lot of changes in the Indian music industry. He said, “People who miss something from the past are people who don’t enjoy the present. I don’t miss anything, as living in the past is egoistic. People at times say that ‘humare zamane mein aisa hota tha, aur waisa hota tha…’ (our times were different) that the music they made in their times was better, and what kind of music is being made today?!’ This is a wrong tendency. Every era has its own memorable moments, every era has good and bad work, every era has it’s advantages and disadvantages.”

The 45-year-old singer than shared a few highlights from his long-standing celebrated career. He said, “I think I am the only one from this generation who can say that they have had the honour of working with legends like Salil Choudhary, Anil Biswas, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, and now these guys for Mitron. So there is nothing good or bad, really.”

He then spoke about how he used to record music then, and what are the technical changes that have occurred now. “There was also a time when I used to sing in Mehboob Studio, with 100- 150 people playing different musical instruments live, and we used to sing live. There was no place for mistakes as we would have to record the whole thing again. Now the time is such that we can sing one part now and other later, or sing better later on. That was a time when we had to sing in a single take, now we have the freedom to take our time, and make changes. I have enjoyed that time also, and I am enjoying this time also. I like reinventing myself and keep myself updated and relevant for the time that is.”

Mitron is scheduled to release on September 14, 2018.

