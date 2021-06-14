Sonu Nigam addresses ‘sob stories’ on reality shows amid Indian Idol 12 controversy: ‘A marketing thing’

Sonu Nigam is one of the most outspoken personalities on social media. He was one of the few who expressed how Amit Kumar’s comment on the quality of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 was blown out of proportion. Now, he has shared his view on how sob stories work in favour of reality shows.

“If they weren’t working (sob stories), it would not be happening so often on reality shows. In the deepest corner of my heart, I feel sob stories are working. It is a marketing thing, and people are not fools. Their hearts are in the right place,” Sonu Nigam told ETimes in an interview. He also said some of the reality shows host “extremely talented” contestants. The singer called them “dhurandhars.”

The singer, who has previously been a judge on Indian Idol, X-Factor India and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, said he is no one to comment on the music reality shows.

“They are doing well, getting good viewership and the singers are phenomenal,” he expressed. When questioned if he is willing to be back as a judge of a reality show, the Kal Ho Na Ho singer said, “If I feel I can contribute to a show and they come with an offer, why not? If I feel I am a misfit, I won’t do it.”

Earlier this month, Sonu Nigam had commented on the ongoing controversy around Indian Idol 12 and its contestants. He had posted a video on his Instagram account in which he said, “Nobody can do justice to Kishore Kumar songs. His son Amit Kumar is a great man and he has seen this industry much more than us. He is a very quiet and dignified person. He is not saying anything and you are taking undue advantage of this. I want to tell the Indian Idol team to end this controversy. There’s no fault of Amit ji and Indian Idol as well.”

“I want to even tell Manoj Muntashir and Aditya Narayan to not say anything about Amit Kumar. He is a senior and we should maintain that respect for a senior. if a senior criticise you, you don’t take offence, you think about where you went wrong and you improve yourself,” he concluded.

Amit Kumar, in an interview, had said he was asked to praise the contestants and he wanted to stop the episode as he didn’t enjoy the performances.