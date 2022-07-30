scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Sonu Nigam on his acting stint, from Jaani Dushman to Love in Nepal: ‘People appreciate that I didn’t sign more films’

Sonu Nigam is among Indian music industry's top singers who also had a successful onscreen appearance in his albums. But, things were different when it comes to his acting stint in films like Jaani Dushman and Love in Nepal.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 8:10:23 am
sonu nigam newsSonu Nigam turns 49 today. (Photo: Facebook/Sonu Nigam)

Sonu Nigam’s body of work cannot be spoken about in one breath. His contribution to India’s music industry can also barely be compiled in a single article. In his three decade long career, Sonu has lent his voice to actors of every generation in films across languages and genres. He’s also experimented with composing and writing lyrics. But there’s one facet to his craft that has been discussed for years – his onscreen stint.

Sonu’s first brush with camera started when he took up hosting for Sa Re Ga Ma in 1995. This is even before he started appearing in his own music videos. While his 5-year-long hosting became a high point in the mega success of the singing reality show, Sonu believes he was always keen on facing the camera.

Also read |Sonu Nigam on 2 songs closest to his heart and how they were made: ‘Listen to Karan Johar or Nikkhil Advani…’

“I passed my school at the age of 18 and by 21, I was hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. That, when I had not even become a full-fledged singer. I had guts,” Sonu told us previously.

Sonu released two albums in 1997, until he struck gold with Kismat in 1998, in which he even made an appearance. His “Tu” raised him to the pedestal of a singer who had the good looks to impress even when on camera. Topping it all was his dance prowess and ease at emoting the lyrics of his songs. He gave more chartbusters in his next albums Mausam and Jaan, including songs like “Bijuria” and “Tera Milna”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

“I was waiting for it! This was quite late. People knew me, they had seen me, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa used to have very high TRPs at that time. I was already famous but I wanted to have my independent music and independent films. It finally started coming out in 1998. It was a long wait since those were the times when even 2-3 years seemed very long. When it came, I was 25 and overwhelmed with the response. Phir toh line lag gayi! (There was no stopping after that)”

Sonu Nigam’s latest work includes Laal Singh Chaddha’s songs “Kahani” and “Main Ki Karaan” which have received a thumbs-up from the listeners. Calling himself lucky for getting acceptance in whatever he did, the 49-year-old artiste said in the previous interview, “As an artiste it is very fulfilling that you get to do all, your films, albums and TV show, everything is a hit. I must’ve done good deeds to get so much love and success.”

Sonu shared that in early 2000s, he was crooning for songs back-to-back and in several languages, “That time, I used to record so many songs, sometimes even a dozen in a day. On some days, we worked on the entire album. I’ve even sung 40 Odiya songs in a month. Those were hardworking days, but you can work as hard as you want to. It’s a commitment I’ve made to my craft, that I will never take it lightly. Earlier, we worked in wholesale, today we are selective. We are busy by choice.”

sonu nigam jaani dushman akshay kumar Sonu NIgam with Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Aditya Pancholi and Aftab Shivdasani on the set of Jaani Dishman. (Photo: Express Archives)

While Sonu says Bollywood offers also started coming his way at the same time, he made his film debut with Jaani Dushman in 2002. It had an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Aditya Pancholi, Raj Babbar, Manisha Koirala and Armaan Kohli. Sonu followed it up with Love in Nepal the next year. But, both tanked at the box office. He’s acted in half-a-dozen films till date.

Recalling how his attempts at movies fell flat, he says he has no qualms about trying his luck. Sonu said in retrospection, “Take it this way. As a toddler we all try to walk and fall because at that time, that’s all that we knew. I choose those films with as much understanding as I had, even if they were the ones I shouldn’t have signed. It’s neither our fault nor our bad fate. It’s just that I did not know which offer I should take and which one I should refuse. So, no regrets because that’s all the knowledge that I had then.”

Mentioning how his movie choices were part of his growing up, Sonu added, “Today, if you tell your mother that you fell when you were a kid, she’ll tell you that’s because you didn’t know how to walk then. But today, when you know how to walk and then you fall down, it’s your fault. I was so young. People came to me and said ‘Sonu, you are our child, please do this film’ and I did it. I had no knowledge how the film would shape up later. I didn’t have that much intelligence. At least people appreciate that I didn’t sign more films after those ones failed. I learnt from all my experiences. That was a part of my growing up.”

Also read |Sonu Nigam on reality shows: Always praising contestants won’t do any good

Sonu Nigam is a recipient of dozens of awards including India’s fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri. He even bagged an Oscars nomination in 2014 in the category of Best Original Score, along with Bickram Ghosh for the Hindi movie Jal.

Happy birthday, Sonu Nigam. Thank you for all the songs!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

3

Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she could face over 8 years in prison

4

Anna University convocation: A strong govt isn't restrictive but responsive, youth are growth engine, says PM

5

Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
The risk of catching Covid-19 on a flight, based on stage of pandemic
The risk of catching Covid-19 on a flight, based on stage of pandemic
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

In Partha's eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
Political Pulse

In Partha's eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’m never running away from fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’m never running away from fact that I’m 42’

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Booze offers may end, old liquor policy could make comeback
In Delhi

Booze offers may end, old liquor policy could make comeback

Justice AM Khanwilkar leaves behind an imprint on key laws
Judge's farewell

Justice AM Khanwilkar leaves behind an imprint on key laws

Good Luck Jerry: This delightful film commits to its loopiness
Movie review

Good Luck Jerry: This delightful film commits to its loopiness

NMC to deemed universities: ‘Match fee for 50% medical seats with govt colleges’

NMC to deemed universities: ‘Match fee for 50% medical seats with govt colleges’

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Delhi Confidential: A special flight to Deoghar

Delhi Confidential: A special flight to Deoghar

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement