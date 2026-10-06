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Sonu Nigam buys three office units for Rs 17 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West
Singer Sonu Nigam has purchased three office units in Andheri West, Mumbai, at a combined price of Rs 17 crore.
Singer Sonu Nigam has purchased three office units in Mumbai. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the singer has bought commercial spaces in Andheri West at a combined price of Rs 17 crore. The transactions were registered on August 6, 2026, consisting of two adjoining units on the first floor and another office space on the ground floor of the Aston building in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road.
As per the documents, Sonu Nigam purchased the first floor units from Singular Health Private Limited for Rs 16 crore. They have a combined carpet area of 3,885.77 sq ft. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs 96 lakh. Four car parking spaces in the basement of the building were also acquired by the singer.
In another transaction registered on the same date, the singer bought the ground floor unit in the same building from Singular Health Private Limited worth Rs 1 crore. The commercial space has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft. According to property registration documents, the transaction has an attached stamp duty of Rs 6 lakh. If combined, the three office units have a carpet area of 4,144.10 sq ft, with the total value of Rs 17 crore. The average price is estimated at approximately Rs 41,021 per sq ft of carpet area if the three units are combined together.
ALSO READ | Sonu Nigam reveals painful nerve condition ahead of concert: ‘May god give me strength’
Sonu Nigam’s real estate profile
This is not the first time that Sonu Nigam has made headlines for his real estate transactions. The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer expanded his portfolio in May 2026. He sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat (part of Mumbai 3.0), for Rs 95 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
In April 2026, Sonu sold several plots constituting more than 1.9 hectares in Karjat, a hill station in Maharashtra’s Raigad district near Mumbai, for a total price of Rs 1.95 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. In February this year, the singer’s father Agam Kumar Nigam bought a 1,197 sq m land parcel and a ground-plus-one-floor residential and commercial space in Mumbai’s Madh Island for Rs 10 crore, as per the property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras.
Sonu also made headlines last year, after he rented out a commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for five years at a total rent of over Rs 12.61 crore.
Sonu Nigam is currently on a major world tour titled The Revolution Tour. It celebrates 30 years of his musical career. The tour started in Abu Dhabi in August and he recently performed in the US and New Zealand. The singer has upcoming performances in Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth), and various cities in India as well.
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