Sonu Nigam buys three office units for Rs 17 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West

Singer Sonu Nigam has purchased three office units in Mumbai. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the singer has bought commercial spaces in Andheri West at a combined price of Rs 17 crore. The transactions were registered on August 6, 2026, consisting of two adjoining units on the first floor and another office space on the ground floor of the Aston building in Sundervan Complex on Lokhandwala Road.

As per the documents, Sonu Nigam purchased the first floor units from Singular Health Private Limited for Rs 16 crore. They have a combined carpet area of 3,885.77 sq ft. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs 96 lakh. Four car parking spaces in the basement of the building were also acquired by the singer.