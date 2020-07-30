PLAYLIST: Revisiting Sonu Nigam’s best songs on his birthday

Revisit some of Sonu Nigam’s most popular hits on his 47th birthday. Revisit some of Sonu Nigam’s most popular hits on his 47th birthday.

Sonu Nigam celebrates his 47th birthday today. The singer started his career at the age of four when he accompanied his father for stage shows. In his late teens, he gained fame by singing Mohammed Rafi songs. Sonu became a household name as the host of ZEE TV show Sa Re Ga Ma in the early 1990s. Soon after, his career as a singer in movies and as a pop sensation took off.

Sonu Nigam, with several popular songs to his credit, has also been conferred with the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer (Male) for the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho. On the singer’s 47th birthday, check out 10 of his best songs.

Ab Mujhe Raat Din (Deewana)

Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes)

Sandese Aate Hain (Border)

Satrangi Re (Dil Se)

Saathiya (Saathiya)

Tanhayee (Dil Chahta Hai)

Suraj Hua Madham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

Main Agar Kahun (Om Shanti Om)

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath)

Happy birthday, Sonu Nigam!

