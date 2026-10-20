Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark: ‘Don’t mind saying sorry 1,000 times’

Playback singer Sonu Nigam sparked controversy in April 2025 after allegedly linking a fan’s request for a Kannada song at a Bengaluru concert to the Pahalgam terror attack. The remark triggered widespread backlash, prompting the singer to issue an apology at the time. Over a year later, Sonu has once again apologised to Kannadigas in a video message. His latest apology comes after pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) urged Bengaluru Police to deny permission for his concert in the city on October 24.

After a conversation with TA Narayana Gowda, the state president of KRV, Sonu Nigam said that he doesn’t mind saying sorry thousand times. His apology led to the organisation calling off its protest. On Monday, Gowda took to his X handle and revealed that the singer had understood how his past remark had hurt the feelings of Kannadigas and extended an unconditional apology.

“Singer Sonu Nigam spoke with me today. He has realized how the one statement he made earlier hurt Kannadigas. He said he is sincerely seeking forgiveness. I have said this before as well. We all have loved Sonu Nigam’s songs. We had no personal hatred or grudge against him. We just couldn’t digest that one statement. That’s why our protest and outrage were natural. Now that he has sought forgiveness, it’s good to end it here. Forgiving those who ask for forgiveness is the generosity and culture of Kannadigas,” a part of his tweet read.

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ಗಾಯಕ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಇಂದು ನನ್ನೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತಾಡಿದರು. ತಾವು ಹಿಂದೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಒಂದು ಮಾತು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ನೋಯಿಸಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಥವಾಗಿದೆ. ಬೇಷರತ್ತಾಗಿ ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚಿಸುವುದಾಗಿ ಅವರು ಹೇಳಿದರು. ನಾನು ಹಿಂದೆಯೂ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ನಾವೆಲ್ಲರೂ ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಅವರ ಹಾಡುಗಳನ್ನು ಇಷ್ಟಪಟ್ಟವರು. ಅವರ ಕುರಿತು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಯಾವ ದ್ವೇಷ, ಮುನಿಸು ನಮಗೆ ಇರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಆ ಒಂದು ಮಾತನ್ನು ಅರಗಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ನಮ್ಮಿಂದ ಆಗಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಅದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ, ಆಕ್ರೋಶ ಸಹಜವಾಗೆ ಇತ್ತು. ಇದೀಗ ಅವರು ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಯಾಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ಇದನ್ನು ಮುಗಿಸುವುದು ಒಳ್ಳೆಯದು. ಕ್ಷಮೆ ಕೇಳಿದವರನ್ನು ಕ್ಷಮಿಸುವುದು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಔದಾರ್ಯ, ಸಂಸ್ಕಾರ. ಘಂಟಸಾಲ, ಪಿ ಬಿ. ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್, ಯೇಸುದಾಸ್, ಎಸ್. ಜಾನಕಿ, ವಾಣಿ ಜಯರಾಮ್, ಚಿತ್ರಾ ಹೀಗೆ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಗಾಯಕರು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಲ್ಲದೆ ಇದ್ದರೂ ನಾವು ಅವರನ್ನು ಅಪಾರವಾಗಿ ಪ್ರೀತಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರಸಂಗೀತವನ್ನು ಶ್ರೀಮಂತಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಮಹಾನುಭಾವರು. ಆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸದಾ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ. ಸೋನು ನಿಗಮ್ ಕೂಡ ಇದೇ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬರುವ ಮಹಾ ಗಾಯಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರು. ಈ ಕಹಿಘಟನೆಯನ್ನು ಮರೆತುಬಿಡೋಣ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಕ್ಷಣಾ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಈ ಹೋರಾಟವನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿಗೆ ನಿಲ್ಲಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದು ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಒಂದು ಪಾಠ. ನಾನು ವೈಯಕ್ತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರೇಮಿ. ಸಂಗೀತ ಮನುಷ್ಯನ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಸಂಕಟಗಳನ್ನು ಮರೆಸುವ ಸಂಜೀವಿನಿ. ಸೋನು ಅವರು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಕನ್ನಡ ಗೀತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಹಾಡಲಿ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ನೆಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳು ನಡೆಯಲಿ. ಸಂಗೀತ ನಮ್ಮ ಬದುಕನ್ನು ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಸಹನೀಯ ಗೊಳಿಸಲಿ, ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲಿ. — ನಾರಾಯಣಗೌಡ್ರು.ಟಿ.ಎ | ‌Narayanagowdru T.A. (@narayanagowdru) October 19, 2026

In the apology video, Sonu Nigam said, “My dear Karnataka family, Thanna Kannadigaru. My truth is known to me, my Almighty, my Bhagwan, and to all the people who were there in the audience that eventful evening. Nevertheless, I’ve had a beautiful chat with Shri Narayana Gowda ji. He’s a wonderful person, and we’ve had a very warm and, respectful discussion. I have a lot of regard for him.”

‘Don’t mind saying sorry 1000 times’

The singer further explained why he was apologising and that he doesn’t mind saying sorry over and over again. “When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don’t mind saying sorry 1000 times. So my dear family, if anything I’ve said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it.”

“You know I’m not the kind of person who’s ever hurt anyone, at least my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and so much respect in the last 30 years that I don’t want any kind of little misunderstanding taint that relationship and cause any kind of bitterness. Lots of love to all of you. May God bless you, and I love you,” he concluded.

While sharing the video on X, Narayana Gowda mentioned that there’s no personal enmity towards the singer, and people in Karnataka have enjoyed his songs for years. He also called off the organisation’s protest, as a response to Sonu Nigam’s apology. Nigam has a concert scheduled in Bengaluru on October 24, 2026.

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Why did the controversy happen?

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam sparked controversy during a concert at East Point College of Engineering in Bengaluru on April 25, 2025. The singer paused his performance to address a student who had allegedly demanded a Kannada song in a rude manner. Expressing his displeasure, Sonu said, “A boy, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada.” The controversy escalated when he linked the student’s behaviour to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you.” His remarks triggered widespread backlash, prompting him to issue a clarification and subsequently apologise to the people of Karnataka.