Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark: ‘Don’t mind saying sorry 1,000 times’

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Sonu Nigam has issued a video apology to Kannadigas over his controversial remarks linking a Kannada song request to the Pahalgam terror attack during a concert in Bengaluru.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiOct 20, 2026 02:10 PM IST
Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remarkSonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark.
Make us preferred source on Google

Playback singer Sonu Nigam sparked controversy in April 2025 after allegedly linking a fan’s request for a Kannada song at a Bengaluru concert to the Pahalgam terror attack. The remark triggered widespread backlash, prompting the singer to issue an apology at the time. Over a year later, Sonu has once again apologised to Kannadigas in a video message. His latest apology comes after pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) urged Bengaluru Police to deny permission for his concert in the city on October 24.

After a conversation with TA Narayana Gowda, the state president of KRV, Sonu Nigam said that he doesn’t mind saying sorry thousand times. His apology led to the organisation calling off its protest. On Monday, Gowda took to his X handle and revealed that the singer had understood how his past remark had hurt the feelings of Kannadigas and extended an unconditional apology.

“Singer Sonu Nigam spoke with me today. He has realized how the one statement he made earlier hurt Kannadigas. He said he is sincerely seeking forgiveness. I have said this before as well. We all have loved Sonu Nigam’s songs. We had no personal hatred or grudge against him. We just couldn’t digest that one statement. That’s why our protest and outrage were natural. Now that he has sought forgiveness, it’s good to end it here. Forgiving those who ask for forgiveness is the generosity and culture of Kannadigas,” a part of his tweet read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

ALSO READ | ‘If this can happen to Tiger Shroff, it can happen to anyone’: Suniel Shetty on firing incident

In the apology video, Sonu Nigam said, “My dear Karnataka family, Thanna Kannadigaru. My truth is known to me, my Almighty, my Bhagwan, and to all the people who were there in the audience that eventful evening. Nevertheless, I’ve had a beautiful chat with Shri Narayana Gowda ji. He’s a wonderful person, and we’ve had a very warm and, respectful discussion. I have a lot of regard for him.”

‘Don’t mind saying sorry 1000 times’

The singer further explained why he was apologising and that he doesn’t mind saying sorry over and over again. “When you love someone, and you want the relationship to stay, you don’t mind saying sorry 1000 times. So my dear family, if anything I’ve said inadvertently that has hurt you, I am so sorry for it.”

“You know I’m not the kind of person who’s ever hurt anyone, at least my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and so much respect in the last 30 years that I don’t want any kind of little misunderstanding taint that relationship and cause any kind of bitterness. Lots of love to all of you. May God bless you, and I love you,” he concluded.

While sharing the video on X, Narayana Gowda mentioned that there’s no personal enmity towards the singer, and people in Karnataka have enjoyed his songs for years. He also called off the organisation’s protest, as a response to Sonu Nigam’s apology. Nigam has a concert scheduled in Bengaluru on October 24, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Yash asks fans to ignore ‘small faults’ in Rs 4000 cr Ramayana’s VFX: ‘Watch with an open mind’

Why did the controversy happen?

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam sparked controversy during a concert at East Point College of Engineering in Bengaluru on April 25, 2025. The singer paused his performance to address a student who had allegedly demanded a Kannada song in a rude manner. Expressing his displeasure, Sonu said, “A boy, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada.” The controversy escalated when he linked the student’s behaviour to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you.” His remarks triggered widespread backlash, prompting him to issue a clarification and subsequently apologise to the people of Karnataka.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments