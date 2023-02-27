Sona Mohapatra calls out Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan, questions her talent: ‘Wished she had some respect…’

Singer Sona Mohapatra appears to be miffed with former Bigg Boss star and actor Shehnaaz Gill. Sona recently took to Twitter to write against Shehnaaz after presumably watching a video where Gill stops singing mid-track after hearing azaan (a call for prayer in Islam).

Sona said her act reminded her of the time when Shehnaaz stood by Sajid Khan on national television and wished him all the best. For the unversed, director Sajid Khan was accused during the MeToo movement for alleged sexual harassment by multiple women. A part of Sona’s post read, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo.”

After Sona was trolled by Shehnaaz’s multiple Twitter fans for cornering Shehnaaz when it was the channel and production company’s fault for platforming Sajid, Sona wrote back, “Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.”

Sona Mohapatra is a vocal MeToo activist, who has repeatedly called out artistes from her field for getting work despite their alleged involvement in sexual harassment. In particular, she has called out Vishal Dadlani and Sony TV for giving and sharing a stage with music composer Anu Malik, who was also accused during the MeToo movement.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after achieving reality TV stardom thanks to her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with late TV actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the highlights of the season. She is now slated to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which releases this Eid.