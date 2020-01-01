Sona Mohapatra on being trolled for bikini photos: Refuse to suck in my well-earned belly

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently shared a series of bikini photos of herself on social media (Photo: Twitter/shutupsona). Singer Sona Mohapatra recently shared a series of bikini photos of herself on social media (Photo: Twitter/shutupsona).

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently attracted quite the attention after she posted her bikini photos on Twitter. Sona, who is known for taking a strong stand on various issues, was trolled for the pictures.

However, the musician remained unfazed by the negativity and continued to share photos of herself in a swimsuit. While sharing a series of photos, Mohapatra wrote, “Grateful for all writing in.The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I Come. #SonaOnTheRocks”

After the trolls didn’t cease to attack her, she shared yet another post which read, “The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman, your Sanskari’pan or idea of ‘worthy woman’ is not mine,no apologies from me therefore. #SonaOnTheRocks.”

An earlier post by Sona Mohapatra spoke about the #MeToo movement and slut-shaming.

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent ❤️& 🔥. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come! pic.twitter.com/Hx7uOvvYqt — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Sona had written, “I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying ‘wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?!’. Some felt let down, ‘thought you were a serious person?!’. Many sent ❤️& 🔥. I refuse to fit into any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly. 2020 here I Come!”

Sona Mohapatra has been vocal about the alleged sexual harassment she faced from composer Anu Malik. Malik was recently replaced by Himesh Reshammiya as one of the judges on musical reality show Indian Idol Season 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd