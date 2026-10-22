Sona Mohapatra doubles down on Daler Mehndi criticism amid backlash: ‘Can’t abandon accountability’

The controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi has divided the film industry, with some questioning the singer’s professional accountability and others defending his dignity, criticising what they perceive as his public humiliation. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who has faced considerable backlash for questioning Daler’s professionalism while extending respect to him as a senior artiste, has now shared another lengthy note reflecting on why she refuses to conform to popular opinion. She also reaffirmed her stance, suggesting that raising questions about accountability was not wrong.

In a lengthy post, Sona opened up about her tendency to question what others might prefer to overlook, even when it means inviting criticism.

“Sometimes, I wonder what is wrong with my wiring. Why, when an entire room seems to agree on something, do I find myself staring at the one thing nobody wants to talk about? Why can’t I just nod along, belong, enjoy the comfort of consensus? It would certainly be easier. Less noise. Less outrage. Definitely less cortisol! Yesterday reminded me of this strange predicament of mine,” she wrote.

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She went on to reveal that her notifications were flooded with tags, alerts, comments and comparisons following her take on the Daler Mehndi controversy. Expressing surprise at the contrast between her position and the broader industry’s reaction, she wondered why she was “constitutionally incapable of going with the flow”.

“Not because I enjoy being contrary. There is nothing particularly enjoyable about the exhaustion that follows,” she added.

Sona also questioned whether artists sometimes lose sight of the audiences whose support makes their success possible. Reflecting on the importance of accountability, she wrote, “When did gratitude towards everything that makes all this possible become less important than protecting our own? When did empathy become a reason to abandon accountability?”

She further questioned how emotional narratives can sometimes overshadow critical scrutiny when an artist faces criticism.

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“The victim is chosen, the sides are drawn, and critical thinking quietly leaves the room. Sentimentality can be a beautiful human instinct. But when it becomes a substitute for scrutiny, it can also be terribly manipulative,” she wrote.

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Thanking those who took the time to read and understand her previous post, Sona concluded that the number of people supporting a particular position did not necessarily determine the truth.

“I only know that I have never believed the number of people standing on one side of a fence determines where the truth lives. And while this strange wiring exhausts me, sometimes terribly, I cannot pretend I don’t feel a quiet pride in it too,” she wrote.

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She added, “Belonging to myself matters more to me than belonging to a crowd. Even on the days I wish it didn’t cost quite so much.”

What happened at the Daler Mehndi event?

Singer Daler Mehndi found himself at the centre of a public confrontation at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunhapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand, where state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted his performance on stage.

The incident triggered a debate within the entertainment industry. Several personalities, including Mika Singh and Anupam Kher, came out in support of the veteran singer and criticised the minister for confronting him publicly.

Amid the backlash, Sona shared her perspective on Instagram, recalling an earlier incident involving Daler that, according to her, raised similar concerns about professional accountability.

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She claimed that in February this year, she headlined the opening evening of an event at Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, where Daler was scheduled to perform the closing act. However, she alleged that the singer was unable to deliver the expected performance, disappointing both the audience and the organisers.

“Daler ji appeared disoriented, struggled to hold a note and kept repeating the same musical phrase,” she wrote.

Sona questioned the accountability of performers towards audiences who spend money to attend their shows, as well as organisers who invest time, effort and resources in putting events together.

Her remarks, however, did not go down well with several social media users, many of whom criticised her for speaking out amid the controversy.

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Responding to the backlash in her Instagram comments, Sona said, “To those sending hate, perhaps ask yourselves how YOU would like to be treated by artists, or anyone else for that matter. Would you enjoy being taken for granted? If yes, be my guest! There’s no shortage of people in this world happy to take your money while making you feel they’re doing you a favour. You’re welcome to that arrangement and the false sense of importance it gives you.”

Daler Mehndi is yet to issue a statement on the controversy.