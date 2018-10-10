Singer Sona Mohapatra accuses Kailash Kher of harassment

Sona Mohapatra accused Kailash Kher of harassment.

After a female journalist accused Kailash Kher of harassment, singer Sona Mohapatra has come forward with her account of being harassed by the singer.

In a Twitter thread, Sona shared, “(1) I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after. (1)”

In the next tweet, she writes, “(2) That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’” She continued with, “3)The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn’t stop him. #TheHubris of such #men”

Sona concluded her series of tweets with, “How many women will you apologise to Kailash Kher??? Start now. Will take a lifetime. (4) 🤘🏾🔴”

Sona Mohapatra shared her tweets as replies to other women’s accusations. A fan from Kolkata has also accused Kher of misconduct.

She further tweeted about Kher, “The shamelessness of this man. To call himself ‘simple’, ‘devoted to music’ & even claiming amnesia. If this chap could dare try this stunt with me, it’s a disease that he has & I can vouch for not only these two women’s stories but hundreds more he would’ve have preyed on. 🔴”

Sona Mohapatra also shared, “Let me clarify, I wasn’t shedding either tears or scared because of Kailash Kher’s behaviour 2 years ago. I have dealt with lots of creeps like him in my life like many others. Only reason I shared this true set of incidents was to corroborate the other women’s claims about him.”

After several accusations, Kailash Kher on Monday issued a statement saying, “For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity especially women, even more for the ones working in media since their work is difficult. I was travelling when I heard the news and got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of the acts that have been mentioned nor remember it. I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken something differently about anything, then it is my sincerest apologies. My devotion to music is what makes me who I am and I am extremely thankful for the love and support.”

