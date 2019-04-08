Toggle Menu
Solange will not perform at Coachellahttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/solange-is-no-longer-performing-at-coachella-festival-5664557/

Solange will not perform at Coachella

Southern California's two-weekend festival Coachella will have performers like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae this year.

Solange is no longer performing at Coachella
Last year, Solange’s big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historic performance. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.

The festival’s official Twitter account posted the news on Sunday, writing: “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival.”

The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.

Last year, Solange’s big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historic performance.

Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo and Weezer.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 It's going to be fun to tell another story: Irrfan on Angrezi Medium
2 Malaika Arora’s dance on “Chaiyya Chaiyya” will drive away your Monday blues
3 I doubt Beetlejuice sequel will happen, says Tim Burton