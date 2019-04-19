Slowly Slowly: T-Series goes international with Guru Randhawa-Pitbull collaboration

Guru Randhawa has gone international with his latest track “Slowly Slowly” featuring Pitbull or rather we could say that Pitbull has gone desi with this track by T-Series.

Advertising

The track is upbeat and has the kind of music that Guru Randhawa is known for. The video of “Slowly Slowly” follows the same template of most other Punjabi music videos. There’s a mansion where there are women dancing with the two artistes. Gifty, who has helmed “Slowly Slowly”, has earlier directed many music videos including Guru Randhawa’s “Lahore” and “High Rated Gabru”, Badshah’s “DJ Waley Babu and Harrdy Sandhu’s “Yaarr Superstaar”.

The music is produced by Dj Shadow, BlackOut, DJ Money Willz, Vee Music and MKSHFT.

Watch Guru Randhawa and Pitbull’s track Slowly Slowly:

On his collaboration with Pitbull, Guru Randhawa shared, “It is a dream come true moment. I always wanted to represent my village, my state and my country at an international level. This collaboration with Pitbull sir is one step towards that representation. I can’t thank Pitbull sir and T-Series enough for all their support and love. We have worked hard on this single and I hope this will put Indian music on the world map.”

Advertising

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar added, “Slowly Slowly couldn’t have released at a better time than today when the world has recognized T-Series as a force to reckon with internationally because of our exponentially growing YouTube presence.”

Pitbull had earlier collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for her single “Exotic”.