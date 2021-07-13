Sky High music video: Asim Riaz turns up the cool quotient

Asim Riaz’s “Sky High” is out, and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has turned up the cool quotient with his latest music video. Written and crooned by Riaz, the rap number has been composed by Charan.

“Sky High” also features Riaz’s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and his brother Umar Riaz.

“Sky High” is Asim Riaz’s second rap single after his debut track “Back To Start” that was released in May. Asim had earlier shared in one of his Instagram posts, “I love rap because it talks about the pain authentically from the ghetto. It moves me.”

Riaz and Khurana have appeared in several music videos, including “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” and “Afsos Karoge”. The couple met and fell in love on the sets of Colors reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz rang in his 28th birthday on Monday evening with Himanshi Khurana and his family members. The couple took to their Instagram stories to share photos and videos from the birthday celebration.