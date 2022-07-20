scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

Zubeen Garg, known for songs like "Ya Ali", "Dil Tu Hi Bataa" and "Yeh Kaisi Jagah" has been hospitalised in Assam.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 4:22:28 pm
zubeen garg singerZubeen Garg is currently hospitalised in Guwahati. (Photo: Instagram/Zubeen Garg)

Singer-music composer Zubeen Garg was hospitalised in Assam on Wednesday, after sustaining a minor head injury due to physical illness. He was first taken to a local hospital in Dibrugarh, and later shifted to Guwahati.

According to an ANI report, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh to ensure that Zubeen “receives all quality medical services.” The report also stated that Sarma instructed the authorities to airlift Zubeen to Guwahati for further treatment.

As of now, the state health minister Keshab Mahanta is overseeing Zubeen’s medical treatment. Reports claim that Zubeen is currently in ICU. He had a seizure following an epileptic fit and has received stitches on his head.

Zubeen Garg is a popular name in Assam and a renowned music artiste in India’s film industry. He’s crooned songs in movies like Dil Se, Vaastav, Fiza, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kaante, Musafir, Gangster, Bas Ek Pal, Namastey London, Krrish 3, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy
Also read |How an all-girl music band went a note ahead of times in 1980s Assam

Zubeen’s blockbuster songs include “Ya Ali”, “Dil Tu Hi Bataa” and “Yeh Kaisi Jagah”. In a career spanning over three decades, he has so far lent his voice to tracks in various languages like Hindi, Englsh, Manipuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and many more. With 32,000 recorded songs in his belt, Zubeen is in the running for a Guinness World Records too.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ex-minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA
Kerala

Ex-minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA

Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do they go?
Explained

Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do they go?

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement