Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised in Assam after head injury

July 20, 2022 4:22:28 pm
Singer-music composer Zubeen Garg was hospitalised in Assam on Wednesday, after sustaining a minor head injury due to physical illness. He was first taken to a local hospital in Dibrugarh, and later shifted to Guwahati.
According to an ANI report, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh to ensure that Zubeen “receives all quality medical services.” The report also stated that Sarma instructed the authorities to airlift Zubeen to Guwahati for further treatment.
As of now, the state health minister Keshab Mahanta is overseeing Zubeen’s medical treatment. Reports claim that Zubeen is currently in ICU. He had a seizure following an epileptic fit and has received stitches on his head.
Zubeen Garg is a popular name in Assam and a renowned music artiste in India’s film industry. He’s crooned songs in movies like Dil Se, Vaastav, Fiza, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kaante, Musafir, Gangster, Bas Ek Pal, Namastey London, Krrish 3, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and more.
Subscriber Only Stories
Zubeen’s blockbuster songs include “Ya Ali”, “Dil Tu Hi Bataa” and “Yeh Kaisi Jagah”. In a career spanning over three decades, he has so far lent his voice to tracks in various languages like Hindi, Englsh, Manipuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and many more. With 32,000 recorded songs in his belt, Zubeen is in the running for a Guinness World Records too.
