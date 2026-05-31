Singer Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89

Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur, who gave her voice to hits such as “Na Na Karte” and “Tumne Pukara”, passed away on Sunday evening at her residence due to age-related issues, a close friend said. She was 89.

“Suman ji passed away at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She passed away peacefully. For the last few days she was listening to her own songs,” Mangala Khadilkar, who authored the acclaimed Marathi biography Suman Sugandh on the singer, told PTI.

Suman Kalyanpur gained popularity with her melodious voice between the 1960s and 1970s. She managed to create a niche for herself alongside the top singer of the time, Lata Mangeshkar.