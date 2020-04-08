Singer Shruti Pathak on recreations: I miss the ‘newness’ in Bollywood music

Bollywood singer Shruti Pathak is keeping herself busy with music during the lockdown. (Photo: Shruti Pathak/Instagram) Bollywood singer Shruti Pathak is keeping herself busy with music during the lockdown. (Photo: Shruti Pathak/Instagram)

Singer Shruti Pathak is busy composing songs during the lockdown. The singer recently went live from The Indian Express’ Facebook page and said she is not bothered about not being able to go out and work because as a responsible citizen, by being in self-isolation, she is stopping the coronavirus from spreading.

“Whatever is happening around the world, it is important to put ourselves in a lockdown. I am doing my bit by staying home to stop the spread of coronavirus,” Shruti said.

On working from home, Shruti quipped, “It is just a small sacrifice we are making to fight the pandemic. I am not stressing about it.”

The singer, who has sung tracks like “Marjavaan” (Fashion), “Tujhe Bhula Diya” (Anjaana Anjaani) among more, spoke about the current trend of Bollywood music.

“There is a trend of recreation in the industry today, which hits me really hard. I miss the feeling of newness or freshness in the music we (Bollywood) have,” she said.

When a fan asked if she thinks the rise of singles will take over the popularity of Bollywood music, Shruti said that while both kinds of music have equal charm, she is happy to see that singers and composers are finding a way to express their voice.

“I think both have a magical quality to it. Music has healing power, so I don’t think it matters where it is coming from but having said that, I am happy to see that musicians, be it composers, lyricists or singers, are making their platform to make the kind of music they want to make and a piece of music which audience would not get to hear from Bollywood films,” the singer concluded.

