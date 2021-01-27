Singer Shilpa Rao ties the knot, shares photo

Singer Shilpa Rao has tied the knot with her best friend Ritesh Krishnan. Shilpa shared a selfie on Instagram, introducing her better half.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Ahead of the wedding, Shilpa Rao shared a throwback picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “We had one thing in common as kids, we both never smiled for photos. Here’s hoping we can make each other smile every day for the rest of our lives. #YouAndMe.”

The Manmarziyaan singer had shared her proposal story last week. Sharing a picture from her Kashmir vacation, Shilpa wrote, “He asked me if I would be with him for all the conversations and silences… and I said YES!”

Shilpa Rao completed 10 years in the film industry last year. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Shilpa described her journey.

“My first song was for Anwar (2007), “Tose Naina Laage”, which by far is my most special and favourite track. Since then, I have worked with a lot of lyricists, directors, producers and actors. There is so much to learn from them. Some of them have been in the industry for years, be it Gulzar sahab, AR Rahman sir and even late Yash Chopra ji. I had the privilege to work with them. Even after years, they work on themselves, which shows that there is no project that will change your life overnight, and you have to keep working on your skill every day,” she said.