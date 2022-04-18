Singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83, PM Modi pays tribute: ‘Pioneering contribution to Odia culture’

Born on February 16, 1939, Kar started singing in his college days but made debut as a professional singer in the Odia film industry in 1962 with ‘Shri Shri Patita Pabana’. From a singer, he began his journey as a music composer with the film Mamata. The film’s music gained him immense popularity and made him a household name. Not only Odia films, Kar also directed music for Bengali cinema. He has directed music for over 60 films, which include some movie like Mamata, Batighara, Shesha Shrabana, Sindura Bindu, Bandhu Mahanti, Sati Anasuya, Balidaan and Ram.

He was the only Odia music director to have won the Best Music Director in Odisha State Film Awards by the state government for a record six times. Apart from movies, he also composed music for numerous Odissi dance dramas and music CDs for the Government of Odisha.

In 2004, he was awarded the prestigious Jaydev Puraskar for his contribution to Odia cinema. In 2015, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in the field of art. In 2009, he was conferred with the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi’s highest honour – Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Award. His presence in Odia cinema was not restricted to just music, Kar also played small roles in two Odia films ‘Mukti’ and ‘Thukool’.

Expressing his grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kar’s unique contribution to Oriya music and culture will make him memorable. “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

In his condolence message Patnaik said, “As a lyricist and music director, Prafulla Kar has set many glorious records. His demise marks the end of an era for Odia music. His unique musical style and direction will always remain immortalised in the hearts of the people.”

Family members said the mortal remains will be consigned to flames at Swargadwara in Puri on Monday. The funeral services will be held with state honours. The funeral will be attended by Urban and Law Minister Pratap Jena, School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash and Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasverma.