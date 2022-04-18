Singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83, PM Modi pays tribute: ‘Pioneering contribution to Odia culture’

Lyricist, singer and music director Prafulla Kar passed away on Sunday night at the age of 83. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, saying he will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. Kar had been unwell for the past two days, and died from a cardiac arrest at around 9:30pm.

Modi tweeted, “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Kar began singing in his college days, and made debut as a professional singer in the Odia film industry in 1962 with ‘Shri Shri Patita Pabana’. Thirteen years later in 1975, he began his journey as a music composer in the film ‘Mamata’. He had composed music for over 60 Odia and four Bengali movies. Kar had also played small roles in two Odia films ‘Mukti’ and ‘Thukool’.

In 2015, Kar had been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of arts. He had also received the Jayadeva award in 2004.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over his demise and said his death has marked the end of an era in Odia music. “I am saddened to learn of the death of the famous musician Prafulla Kar. His demise marked the end of an era in the world of Odia music. His unique musical style will forever immortalize him in the hearts of the people. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well,” CM Patnaik tweeted.