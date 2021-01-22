Singer Narendra Chanchal passes away

Popular bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away on Friday in Delhi. He was 80.

Sanjay Malik, who has been Narendra Chanchal’s concert organiser for the last 25 years, said the iconic Bhajan singer died at around 12 pm due to age-related issues. He shared with indianexpress.com, “His health hadn’t been well for some time now. He had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital for two months. He had fallen quite weak. He breathed his last today.”

Chanchal was known for his religious songs and bhajans. Apart from performing at live events for a large part of his career, Chanchal’s songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby.

Singer Daler Mehndi shared the news of his death on Twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.”

Singer Jaspreet ‘Jazim’ Sharma wrote on Instagram, “Rest in peace #narendrachanchal Sahab. You will be always alive for your contribution in Mŭsîc. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

