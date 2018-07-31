Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from singer Mika Singh’s house

Singer Mika Singh, through his manager, on Monday lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai, reporting a theft of around Rs 3 lakh at his residence.

By: ANI | Mumbai | Updated: July 31, 2018 12:42:53 pm
mika singh Cash worth Rs 3 lakh has been stolen from singer Mika Singh’s house, according to reports

Singer Mika Singh, through his manager, on Monday lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara Police Station here reporting a theft of around Rs 3 lakh at his residence here.

According to the police, gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were stolen from Mika’s residence at around 2:00 PM. The police have registered a case and have started investigating the matter.

More details awaited.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement