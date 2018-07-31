Cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from singer Mika Singh’s house

By: ANI | Mumbai | Updated: July 31, 2018 12:42:53 pm
Singer Mika Singh, through his manager, on Monday lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara Police Station here reporting a theft of around Rs 3 lakh at his residence here.
According to the police, gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were stolen from Mika’s residence at around 2:00 PM. The police have registered a case and have started investigating the matter.
More details awaited.
