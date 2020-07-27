KS Chithra turns 57: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese and others wish ace singer

KS Chithra turned 57 today. (Photo: Priyadarshan/Twitter) KS Chithra turned 57 today. (Photo: Priyadarshan/Twitter)

Legendary singer KS Chithra is celebrating her 57th birthday today. The six-time National Award winner and Padma Shri recipient has been receiving birthday wishes from fans and friends in the industry. Mohanlal shared a picture of Chithra on Twitter to wish her on the special day. Director Priyadarshan also wished the singer.

Actor-producer Aju Varghese said “it’s a bliss each time we get to hear chechi sing.”

“It’s a bliss each time we all get to hear chechi sing… May almighty shower upon lots and lots of health and happiness to you….wishing our dearest @KSChithra chechi a happy birthday. With lots of love and respect…All time fan,” Varghese tweeted.

Sharing a picture of herself with Chithra, anchor Gayathri Asokan wrote, “Happy birthday dear @KSChithra Chechi ! I love you to Neptune and back ( only because Pluto is disqualified as a planet)”

Musician Ralfin Stephen called Chithra “the perfect role model.”

On Facebook, Stephen wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day Chithra Chechie. The perfect role model, simplicity at the most. In fact, wished to play a song of you on piano, but till this moment, which song Chechieeee…. ingane paadi vechal njangal engane select cheyummmm….Really proud to have a Chechie like you…Muwhaaaaa….God bless.”

Actor Ranjini Haridas wished a fantastic day to Chithra. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday to you Chitra Chechi. Hope you have a fantastic day and year ahead. Missing you tonnes ..Hope we get to hang out soon after all this !!! lots of love and blessings sent your way ..muah!!!”

“Happy birthday to my forever favourite voice…🥰 Keep smiling and spread love as you always do Chithrachechi 😍😘 @kschithra,” anchor Ashwathy Sreekanth wrote as she shared a picture of Chitra.

