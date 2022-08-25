scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

KK’s daughter Taamara shares photos from her first gig: ‘Dad will be smiling somewhere…’

KK's daughter Taamara shared photos from her first gig, which was a tribute to the late singer.

Taamara with ShaanTaamara with Shaan (Photos: Taamara Krishna)

Taamara Krishna, the daughter of late singer KK, on Thursday shared photos from her first gig. The photos also featured Shaan, Armaan Malik and her brother Nakul Krishna among others. In an emotional post, Taamara called the gig an ‘overwhelming’ experience and said that she wished her father was there to see her perform.

Sharing the photos, Taamara wrote, “First gig ! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere !Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us.”

Also Read |Decoding KK’s most loved songs on his birth anniversary: He didn’t want to sing Tadap Tadap, how his natural voice got him Sach Keh Raha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

In another she post, she thanked KK’s fans and his band for the immense support. Calling them ‘angels’, she wrote, “Dads band has been so so encouraging and supportive too, they’ve made the whole process of performing so comfortable especially for me, they really ease my nerves, and I feel very at home on stage, because it feels like dad has left all his angels with us on stage, it feels like there’s some of dad in everyone on stage And it’s such a privilege to perform with the band, that made bands a thing in India, for Bollywood live gigs. Hope to catch up to your musicianship soon and not let you’ll miss dad too much.”

She continued, “It was a great feeling to look around me and see so many people who believe in us , mom, nakul, Hitesh uncle, shubb, the band And dads fans, thank you guys for giving us an incredible chance, we hope to make you guys proud and not feel too much of the void that dad left behind.” At the end of the note, she wrote that KK deserved the ‘best tribute’ ever. “Hope you ate lots of heaven cake and we know you’re here with us,” she added.

Singer KK passed away on May 31, 2022 following a cardiac arrest. The singer was the voice behind many iconic songs that defined the 90s and 2000s, such as “Yaaron”, “Tadap Tadap” and “Sach Keh Raha”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:44:02 pm
Next Story

Jharkhand govt to create 50,000 assistant teachers posts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Explained | The findings of the Pegasus committee

Explained | The findings of the Pegasus committee

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Offshore IITs should offer courses in data science, AI: Education min report

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

What Trumpism in the US tells us about the dangers to democracy

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement