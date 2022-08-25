KK’s daughter Taamara shares photos from her first gig: ‘Dad will be smiling somewhere…’

Taamara Krishna, the daughter of late singer KK, on Thursday shared photos from her first gig. The photos also featured Shaan, Armaan Malik and her brother Nakul Krishna among others. In an emotional post, Taamara called the gig an ‘overwhelming’ experience and said that she wished her father was there to see her perform.

Sharing the photos, Taamara wrote, “First gig ! Was an amazingly overwhelming experience! Thanks to all the amazing artists who joined us! And special thanks to @singer_shaan uncle for making it really fun to sing ‘it’s the time to disco’ and just being really encouraging and supportive, dad will be smiling somewhere !Can’t believe what’s happening, and can’t stop wishing dad was here with us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

In another she post, she thanked KK’s fans and his band for the immense support. Calling them ‘angels’, she wrote, “Dads band has been so so encouraging and supportive too, they’ve made the whole process of performing so comfortable especially for me, they really ease my nerves, and I feel very at home on stage, because it feels like dad has left all his angels with us on stage, it feels like there’s some of dad in everyone on stage And it’s such a privilege to perform with the band, that made bands a thing in India, for Bollywood live gigs. Hope to catch up to your musicianship soon and not let you’ll miss dad too much.”

She continued, “It was a great feeling to look around me and see so many people who believe in us , mom, nakul, Hitesh uncle, shubb, the band And dads fans, thank you guys for giving us an incredible chance, we hope to make you guys proud and not feel too much of the void that dad left behind.” At the end of the note, she wrote that KK deserved the ‘best tribute’ ever. “Hope you ate lots of heaven cake and we know you’re here with us,” she added.

Singer KK passed away on May 31, 2022 following a cardiac arrest. The singer was the voice behind many iconic songs that defined the 90s and 2000s, such as “Yaaron”, “Tadap Tadap” and “Sach Keh Raha”.