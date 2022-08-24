KK’s kids credit Kapil Sharma Show for reigniting his popularity, daughter Taamara reveals how she coped with his death

Late singer KK‘s children, Nakul Krishna and Taamara Krishna, spoke about his legacy as they prepared a special tribute concert for him on his first birth anniversary following his death. KK collapsed in his hotel room after a performance in Kolkata in May, and was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

In a new interview with News18, Nakul and Taamara spoke about how they coped with their father’s death, and how he was as a parent. While Nakul discovered that he could release his emotions by singing his father’s songs, Taamara said that she couldn’t bear to hear KK’s music for a couple of weeks after his death.

She said, “The first two weeks after dad passed away, mom and I couldn’t listen to his songs because it was too hard for us. We would keep crying. The lyrics of his songs felt like he was talking to us. But Nakul started singing so much that we got used to it. Now when I sing, I feel like I’m singing to dad.”

Nakul added, “Initially the vibe in our house was sombre as people would and talk about the same things. When I started singing, everyone started feeling happy. I began singing as a way to uplift everyone’s mood…” He also expressed regret that he never took his father’s advice and sang with him. He said, “I was working on an arrangement of Pal with dad over the last year and a half. Three weeks before he passed away, he heard me singing a bit of it. He was excited! He told me that we would record it after coming back from Kolkata. He used to ask me to sing more but I would tell him that I would do that after learning composition, production and theory on instruments. After dad went, I started singing because I felt that was the only way to connect with him. Slowly, my voice started opening up and my tears gave way into songs.”

Nakul and Taamara also spoke about whether KK was concerned that he wasn’t the go-to playback singer for films anymore, but Nakul said that KK knew that this was a ‘right of passage’, and was fairly open about his career trajectory. In fact, Taamara said, he would often express surprise that he was still as relevant as he was.

Nakul said that after two years of the pandemic, he was excited to get back on stage, and noted that an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show reignited his popularity. “After that, the craze went even higher,” he said. Taamara added, “Dad didn’t do TV much, but after that, people were so happy to see him.” KK appeared on the episode alongside Shaan and Palash Sen.