scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

KK’s kids credit Kapil Sharma Show for reigniting his popularity, daughter Taamara reveals how she coped with his death

KK's children spoke about how The Kapil Sharma Show benefitted the late singer. KK died of a heart attack earlier this year.

Singer KK on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Late singer KK‘s children, Nakul Krishna and Taamara Krishna, spoke about his legacy as they prepared a special tribute concert for him on his first birth anniversary following his death. KK collapsed in his hotel room after a performance in Kolkata in May, and was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

In a new interview with News18, Nakul and Taamara spoke about how they coped with their father’s death, and how he was as a parent. While Nakul discovered that he could release his emotions by singing his father’s songs, Taamara said that she couldn’t bear to hear KK’s music for a couple of weeks after his death.

Also read |When KK spoke about his health concerns: ‘My constitution doesn’t allow me…’

She said, “The first two weeks after dad passed away, mom and I couldn’t listen to his songs because it was too hard for us. We would keep crying. The lyrics of his songs felt like he was talking to us. But Nakul started singing so much that we got used to it. Now when I sing, I feel like I’m singing to dad.”

Nakul added, “Initially the vibe in our house was sombre as people would and talk about the same things. When I started singing, everyone started feeling happy. I began singing as a way to uplift everyone’s mood…” He also expressed regret that he never took his father’s advice and sang with him. He said, “I was working on an arrangement of Pal with dad over the last year and a half. Three weeks before he passed away, he heard me singing a bit of it. He was excited! He told me that we would record it after coming back from Kolkata. He used to ask me to sing more but I would tell him that I would do that after learning composition, production and theory on instruments. After dad went, I started singing because I felt that was the only way to connect with him. Slowly, my voice started opening up and my tears gave way into songs.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Nakul and Taamara also spoke about whether KK was concerned that he wasn’t the go-to playback singer for films anymore, but Nakul said that KK knew that this was a ‘right of passage’, and was fairly open about his career trajectory. In fact, Taamara said, he would often express surprise that he was still as relevant as he was.

Nakul said that after two years of the pandemic, he was excited to get back on stage, and noted that an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show reignited his popularity. “After that, the craze went even higher,” he said. Taamara added, “Dad didn’t do TV much, but after that, people were so happy to see him.” KK appeared on the episode alongside Shaan and Palash Sen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:47:07 am
Next Story

Noida society residents seek removal of Shrikant Tyagi from district

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail
Booked for Prophet remarks

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures
Opinion

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
From a boxer to a teacher, 11 women drivers to steer fleet of DTC buses
In Delhi

From a boxer to a teacher, 11 women drivers to steer fleet of DTC buses

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief
Talking Education

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2023

US reaches H-1B visa cap for 2023

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vaani Kapoor turns 34: When the actor reacted to chin and lip-job claims, said she ‘couldn’t afford surgery’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement