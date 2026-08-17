‘Don’t waste my time’: Karan Aujla lashes out at fan for throwing jacket at him on stage

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently on his P-Pop Culture Tour in Australia, where an incident during his show in Adelaide left him upset. In several videos from the concert that are going viral on social media, Karan can be seen losing his cool at a fan who threw his jacket onto the stage.

In the clips, the singer can be seen performing on the stage, when a jacket is thrown at him. He picked up the jacket and continued singing. After completing the song, he lashed out at the fan, “If you’ve got the guts, come face me. Let’s see if you’re really your father’s son.”