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‘Don’t waste my time’: Karan Aujla lashes out at fan for throwing jacket at him on stage
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla recently lost his temper at a fan who threw his jacket at him during his Adelaide concert.
Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently on his P-Pop Culture Tour in Australia, where an incident during his show in Adelaide left him upset. In several videos from the concert that are going viral on social media, Karan can be seen losing his cool at a fan who threw his jacket onto the stage.
In the clips, the singer can be seen performing on the stage, when a jacket is thrown at him. He picked up the jacket and continued singing. After completing the song, he lashed out at the fan, “If you’ve got the guts, come face me. Let’s see if you’re really your father’s son.”
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After the fan was identified, Karan asked him, “You are in love, aren’t you? Tu pagal hai?” He then requested the fan not to repeat the behaviour and asked him what he wanted. After composing himself, he asked the person to give the jacket back so that he can sign it. “Don’t do this, darling. You are in love, aren’t you? I’m not here to make fun of you. Don’t waste my time. You are in love, aren’t you? Are you in love? Don’t do this, darling. You are in love, aren’t you? Yes, you are. What do you want? Give me that; let me sign that,” the singer said.
Many fans lauded Karan Aujla’s calm and calculated reaction after the incident. “The fact he completed the song patiently and still reacted so calmly not to make it big scene. GOAT,” a person wrote in the comments section of the video. “That was thrown intentionally please respect the artistes,” another comment read. “So kind,” a fan commented.
Karan Aujla, popular for songs like “Softly”, “Chithiyaan”, “Mexico”, and “52 Bars”, is set to perform in Melbourne on August 18 and 19 as a part of his ongoing Australian tour.
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