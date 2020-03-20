Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram) Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram)

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer was in London just a few days ago.

Kanika took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote, “For the past four days, I have had signs of flu. I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

The singer added, “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home. The symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind! Take care.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in India currently stands at 206.

In India, all film, television and web series shoots have been put on hold. Release of movies including 83, Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been deferred until further notice.

International celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Dae Kim, Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma have also tested positive for coronavirus.

