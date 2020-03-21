Coronavirus: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram) Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Kanika Kapoor/Instagram)

The UP police have booked singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence and committing acts that are likely to spread disease dangerous to life after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where political leaders were present, and tested positive for the new coronavirus, an official said.

The FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station on Friday based on a complaint filed by the Lucknow chief medical officer, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.

Pandey said Kapoor has been charged under IPC Sections 269 (negligent acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Kapoor is said to have visited at least three gatherings in different areas of Lucknow.

She has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country and has said she is under complete quarantine and medical care.

In a statement on Instagram, the 41-year-old “Baby Doll” singer said she developed signs of flu in the last five days.

On Friday, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending the party where Kapoor was present.

Singh is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which held its last meeting on March 18, where senior aviation ministry officials were also present.

Also read | Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus | Singer at party tests positive, fear travels from Lucknow to Parliament

The aviation ministry has said its officials, who came in close proximity with Singh on March 18 in Parliament, have gone for self quarantine as a precautionary measure.

P S Kharola, the civil aviation secretary, had attended the meeting and has gone for self quarantine. Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, who too was present in the meeting, has also gone for self-isolation, sources said.

“Officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation who attended the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on March 18 and came in close proximity with referred Honourable Member of Parliament have gone into self quarantine from Friday evening as a precautionary measure,” the ministry tweeted Friday night.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has also taken a test for coronavirus as he was at the Lucknow party attended by Kapoor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.