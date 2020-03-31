Singer Kalie Shorr tested positive for coronavirus

Kalie Shorr says she has contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Kalie Shorr/Instagram) Kalie Shorr says she has contracted the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Kalie Shorr/Instagram)

Country singer Kalie Shorr says she has contracted the novel coronavirus despite being under quarantine.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday to announced her diagnosis.

Shorr said she was feeling “significantly better” but said the first few days into COVID-19 were “miserable”.

“Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19. I’m feeling significantly better, but it’s proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It’s endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously,” the “Fight like a girl” singer said.

“The first few days were absolutely miserable. I’ve never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell,” she added.

It is unclear when Shorr contracted the virus.

