Singer Justin Townes Earle passes away at 38

Justin Townes Earle was the son of rock and country singer Steve Earle. (Photo: Justin Townes Earle/Instagram)

Singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, known for his Americana music, has died at the age of 38. Justin’s family shared the news on his official Instagram account.

The statement read, “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin 💔.”

The cause of Justin Townes Earle’s death is not clear yet.

Born on January 4, 1982 in Nashville, Tennessee, Justin was the son of rock and country singer Steve Earle.

Many celebrities took to social media to express grief over the singer’s death.

Author Stephen King tweeted, “It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it’s a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss.”

It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it’s a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2020

Country singer-songwriter Margo Price wrote on Twitter, “sending love and condolences to Steve Earle and the entire family of Justin Townes Earle… he was always kind to me and he’s gone too soon.”

