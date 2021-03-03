Singer Harshdeep Kaur, husband welcome baby boy: ‘Our Junior Singh has arrived’

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have become parents to a baby boy. The “Dilbaro” singer took to social media to share the happy news. “‘A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy 💕’ Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!” she wrote on Instagram.

While making the announcement about embracing parenthood, Kaur shared a photo of herself with husband Mankeet. “It’s a boy. 02-03-2021. The adventure begins,” the photo read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

The singer had her baby shower few days back and it was attended by close friend and singer Neeti Mohan. Sharing a photo of Neeti, who is also expecting her first child with husband Nihaar Pandya, Harshdeep had written on social media, “Can there be a more beautiful coincidence than this!! When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I’m expecting.. she surprised me by saying Harsh, “We’re in this Together. Literally 😃”Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too. And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends & singing songs together 🎵👶🏻👶🏼 Love you 💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshdeep Kaur (@harshdeepkaurmusic)

In February, Harshdeep Kaur had announced she was expecting her first baby. She posted two pictures on Twitter with the caption, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most❤️ Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings 🙏🏼”

Harshdeep Kaur married Mankeet Singh in 2015. While announcing her marriage, the “Kabira” singer had shared how she made her ‘best friend, her companion for life’.