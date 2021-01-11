Singer Grimes tests positive for coronavirus

Grimes has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Grimes/Instagram)

Singer and Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to her Instagram story to share the diagnosis.

Grimes wrote, “Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream … 2021.”

The singer has not shared any other updates about her health.

Grimes has been in a relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk since 2018. The couple welcomed son X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.

On the work front, Grimes recently released the Rave Edition of her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene.