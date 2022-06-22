Singer Chinmayi Sripada welcomes twins, addresses speculation that she had them through surrogacy: ‘Guarded about my personal life’

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-husband Rahul Ravindran have become parents to twins — a girl and a boy. They have named their new-borns Driptah and Sharvas. The singer also addressed the messages she has been receiving about welcoming her children through surrogacy.

Chinmayi shared the news of embracing motherhood on social media. She wrote on Twitter, “Driptah and Sharvas The new and forever center of our Universe. ❤️ @rahulr_23.” She also posted two adorable photos of the hands of her infants.

In an Instagram post, Chinmayi replied to all those who were messaging her asking if she became a mother through surrogacy. She revealed that she had a Caesarean delivery and she sang a ‘bhajan’ while delivering her babies.

She wrote, “I’m absolutely loving these people who are dm-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself.” She added she will always be guarded about her personal life and will also not share photos of her kids soon.

“I was and will always be extremely guarded about by personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while. And if you need to know I actually *sang* a bhajan during the caesarean as our twins entered the world. Get a grip of that more on this later. But for now this is enough,” she added.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor Rahul Ravindran got married in 2014.