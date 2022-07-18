scorecardresearch
Singer Bhupinder Singh passes away

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like "Naam Gum Jayega", "Hothon Pe Aisi Baat", "Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta" among others.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 18, 2022 9:50:48 pm
Acclaimed singer Bhupinder Singh passed away at 7:45 pm in Criticare hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. He was 82.

Bhupinder Singh is known for songs like “Naam Gum Jayega”, “Hothon Pe Aisi Baat”, “Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal Jahan Nahi Milta” among others. He has also been credited as a guitarist in a number of Bollywood songs.

Born in Amritsar, Bhupinder started learning music from his father. He started his career with All India Radio and was also associated with the Delhi Doordarshan Center. In 1962, music composer Madan Mohan heard him play the guitar at a party and called him to Mumbai.

Bhupinder Singh is survived by wife Mitali and son Nihal Singh.

