Singer B Praak and his wife remember their lost son, name him Fazza, pen emotional posts

About a month ago, singer B Praak took to Instagram to share that his baby had passed away at the time of birth. The singer recently shared an emotional post remembering his son, whom he named Fazza.

B Praak shared a drawling of an angel baby and wrote, “Fazza, I Never Got To Hear Your Cry, I Never Saw Your Beautiful Eyes, I Never Touched You Soft Skin, I Never Saw Your Innocent Smile, I Never Saw Your Feet Kick, But You Are My Angel Son, And You Will Forever Be Missed Until We Meet Again………. Mera Beta Fazza.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak)

The singer’s fans took to the comments section to offer condolences. Actor Suniel Shetty posted, “❤️🙏.” Rohit Bose wrote in the comment section, “❤️🤗🙏🏼,” while Hina Khan posted, “❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

B Praak’s wife Meera Bachan also shared a series of posts on her Instagram account. One of her posts read, “One of the hardest thing that has ever been required of me was the day that I had to let go as the angel carried you to heaven 🕊👼🌸 U will always be my heart and soul , my little heartbeat , my blood and flesh , my child ,my reason of being and living. You gave me second life and left so much behind . The sign of purity , the sign of u being around us , the sign of you telling me everyday that mama u are the strongest and iam in you forever 👼 I will miss you until we meet again. I wish u stay happy and peaceful wherever u are ♥️ am sure someone needed you more than me but I’ll pray that u come back to me whenever the time is right and u are ready to be mine forever 🌸. Meri jaan meri duniya mera beta Fazza 🕊 10-06-2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeeraRK (@meera_bachan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeeraRK (@meera_bachan)

B Praak and Meera Bachan got married in the year 2019, and in 2020 they welcomed their first son, Adabb Bachan.

B Praak is a National Award winning singer. He won the best male playback singer for the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.