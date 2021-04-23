‘No more people should pass away like this’: Arijit Singh urges people to stay home

Singer Arijit Singh took to his Facebook to urge his followers to collectively pray so “our consciousness becomes a collective one” and the country can get through the Covid-19 crisis. The popular singer shared his note in English and Hindi as he wrote, “I have been praying continuously with one focus in mind. We should win this battle. No more people should pass away like this. I am appealing to my beloved people to join me mentally through this prayer.”

He requested his followers to pray that everyone should get the “deserved opportunity to be tested,” “test reports,” “beds,” “oxygen,” “injections,” “medicine,” “Intensive Care Unit,” “doctors and nurses to attend” and “empathy and care for each other.”

Arijit also requested his followers to not step outside unless absolutely necessary and to also wear a mask when stepping out. “We can not stop a humongous amount of people from going out and celebrate their own selfishness but we can choose to be caring for ourselves and other people around us. Spread this to everyone please. Tell everyone to wear mask and sanitise themselves. Be aware of your body. This time RT PCR is failing sometimes,” he wrote.

Presently, India is in the middle of the second Covid-19 wave. On Friday, the country had reported over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases, the highest recorded number since the pandemic hit in March 2020.