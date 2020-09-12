Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies

Aditya Paudwal passed away at the age of 35. (Photo: Aditya Paudwal/Instagram)

Veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal’s son, music composer Aditya Paudwal passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Saturday. He was 35.

Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan told indianexpress.com, “Aditya was only 35 and such a vivacious person. He was unwell for many many years actually. He had some physical ailments on and off, because of which he also had hypertension. He was unwell many years ago but then he recovered. He even got fit, but it recurred. It had to do something with his lungs and finally, his kidneys failed. Last four days he was in the hospital, in the ICU and this morning he passed away. Very sad.”

Mahadevan also took to Facebook to offer his condolence. He shared, “Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother … miss you”

Aditya Paudwal was a music arranger and producer and had recently worked on Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray.

Aditya is survived by his mother Anuradha and sister Kavita.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd