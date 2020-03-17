Singer Anup Jalota in isolation amid coronavirus scare

A spokesperson for the singer said Anup Jalota is in isolation for two days. A spokesperson for the singer said Anup Jalota is in isolation for two days.

Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota on Tuesday said he is in isolation at a Mumbai hotel as a preventive measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 66-year-old singer, who was in Europe for a concert, landed in Mumbai early morning today, was soon taken to a hotel in suburban Andheri.

“I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india,” Jalota posted on Instagram.

He also shared a selfie in which one can see him with a mask.

A spokesperson for the singer said Jalota is in isolation for two days.

“Anup ji hasn’t gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including UK and Germany,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Monday said he is completely under isolation to avoid any infection due to coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared the health update on his Twitter account.

India has reported 126 positive cases including 22 foreign nationals. So far, three people — one each in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra — have lost their lives after getting infected with the virus.

