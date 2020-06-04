Singer-actor Chris Trousdale dies of coronavirus at 34

Chris Trousdale was 34. (Photo: Chris Trousdale/Instagram) Chris Trousdale was 34. (Photo: Chris Trousdale/Instagram)

Singer and actor Chris Trousdale, who was a member of the boy band Dream Street, has died at the age of 34 from coronavirus.

Trousdale breathed his last in a hospital in Burbank, California from complications arising from Covid-19, a family member told Deadline.

A representative said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world.

The statement continued, “Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA.”

Apart from his music career, Trousdale also appeared in shows like Lucifer, Shake It Up and Austin & Ally as well as movies like The Biggest Fan and The Candlelight Murders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd