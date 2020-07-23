Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son tests positive for coronavirus

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son Dhruv Bhattacharya is asymptomatic. (Photo: Abhijeet Bhattacharya/ Instagram) Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son Dhruv Bhattacharya is asymptomatic. (Photo: Abhijeet Bhattacharya/ Instagram)

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son Dhruv Bhattacharya, 28, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The singer confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. He said, “Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough. He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry.”

When we enquired about Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s health, he said, “I am shooting in Kolkata, and the rule is that only if you have tested negative for coronavirus, can you get on sets. So I had tested negative, and I continue to shoot.”

Dhruv Bhattacharya, who runs a restaurant in Mumbai, will be tested for COVID-19 again in a few days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.