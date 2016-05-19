Sinead O’Connor suing her family

Sinead O’Connor blames her ex-husband John Reynolds and their son Jake for her disappearance. Sinead O’Connor blames her ex-husband John Reynolds and their son Jake for her disappearance.

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor is suing her family and blames her ex-husband John Reynolds and their son Jake for her disappearance.

The 49-year-old Irish singer was reported missing on May 16 after failing to return from a bike ride the day before in Wilmette, a suburb about 15 miles north of Chicago, but has now been found staying with friends.

The mother of four, who also has children Roisin, 20, Shane, 12, and nine-year-old Yeshua, took to social media to threaten her relatives, reported Female First.

“None of you will ever see me again because of what you’ve done. If I manage not to kill myself, you’ll be paying the medical costs which have been and will continue to be involved with that, since you were and remain. The chief co-ordinator of my total psychological and emotional destruction,” she wrote in an open letter to John but seemed to address Jake in several places.

“And I will still never return to you or any of my four children, because of you. So live with that. Explain to Shane and Yeshua why Mum vanished. You unchristian, ungrateful, lying, criminal.

“You murdered your mother one way or the other. You drove her from her life so she had to run to another continent just to stay alive. You made her leave her babies and then you left them. I will see you all in court. I want damages. I have been unable to work. I have lost last year’s income and this year’s. I have had enormous medical expenses, and enormous trauma because of your torturing of me,” she further wrote.

