Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s unfinished music video Adhura to release on Oct 21, fans welcome SidNaaz song

A longstanding request of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans will soon be fulfilled. Saregama is all set to release a single featuring the two actors and it has been titled Adhura. The music video is a tribute to the memory of the late actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September.

The song features Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla and will have footage from their unfinished music video. Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot for this music video earlier this year. It is still incomplete but the fans have been demanding one last look at their beloved actor.

The song is Sidharth’s unfinished or ‘adhura’ project, and has been titled the same.

See Sidnaaz song’s poster:

As per a statement by the makers, Saregama received a lot of requests to release this song in some form. The poster of the song featured a candle and was titled ‘Adhura’ read, “Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani. A Sidnaaz song.”

Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have composed the song. Adhura will release on Saregama’s Music YouTube channel and all the major music streaming platforms on October 21.

Earlier, photos from the shoot had gone viral. Photographer Ovez Sayed, who traveled with the team to Goa, shared a number of candid shots of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from the shoot. “It was a one-day shoot in Goa and we had so much fun. It was always a pleasure to work with such talented people. I really miss Sidharth. I decided to share these photos only for his fans,” he had told indianexpress.com.