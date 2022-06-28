scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala’s team files FIR against those leaking his unreleased songs: ‘We will not forgive…’

Sidhu Moosewala's team has filed an FIR against those who leaked and circulated his unreleased songs.

June 28, 2022 2:18:10 pm
Sidhu Moose Wala's team has issued a warning (Express file photo)

Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s team has issued a statement, warning that legal action would be taken against those who try to leak and circulate his unreleased songs. In a message shared on Sidhu’s Instagram story,  it was revealed that an FIR has already been filed against those involved in the matter. The note also mentioned that one of the accused had already been arrested in the case. Sidhu’s mother Charan Kaur had forgiven the first accused according to the note, the next ones would not get the same treatment, they warned.

The message read, “FIR has been filed against unknown persons who leaked and forwarded Sidhu Moose Wala’s unreleased songs. We are sharing FIR copy. The first accused who got arrested has been forgiven by Sidhu’s mother but we will not forgive next ones. Kindly don’t engage in such activities.” The warning comes just a few days after Sidhu’s last song was released on his YouTube channel. Sidhu had recorded the song SYL, which he had written just before his tragic death. SYL touched upon multiple issues, including the under-construction Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal that has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past four decades. It also brings up undivided Punjab, the 1984 riots, militancy, Sikh prisoners and the flag hoisting at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation.

The song has now been removed from YouTube.

Also Read |Sidhu Moosewala: For world, the ‘macho star’, at his alma mater the ex-student with stage fright

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on May 29. So far, Punjab Police’s investigation has revealed that the shooters were allegedly acting on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and had received support from Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar. Brar and Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder through Facebook profiles soon after the singer was shot.

