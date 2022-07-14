Sidhu Moosewala’s unseen picture with father leaves fans teary-eyed, Sonam Bajwa says ‘Forever in our hearts’

Fans of Sidhu Moosewala got emotional as a throwback picture of the late Punjabi singer surfaced on social media on Thursday. In the photo, Moosewala is seen sharing a candid moment with his father Balkaur Singh.

The photo of Moosewala with his father was shared on the singer’s Instagram account. As the heartwarming picture was shared, many fans of the singer remembered him. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa wrote in the comments section, “Forever in our hearts ❤️.” Singer Sameer Jangid commented, “Bapu Tera Putt Star🌸❤️ (Father, your son is a star).” Singer Jenny Johal wrote, “The cutest picture I came across today.” Many fans of the late singer left crying emojis in the comments section of the photo.

28-year-old Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab in May. Moosewala was killed a day after the government lifted the security of 424 people, including the singer’s.

Sidhu Moosewala composed many hit songs like “So High”, “Issa Jatt”, “Tochan”, “Selfmade”, “Famous”, “Warning Shots”, “Legend”, “47”, “Tibeyan Da Putt”, “Bambiha Bole” and “Game” among others. His last track “Levels” was released four days before his death.