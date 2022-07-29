‘Perfect son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents get inked in his memory, see photos and videos

In an emotional move, late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh got his son’s face tattooed on his arm. The video of this touching tribute was shared on the Punjabi singer’s social media page. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab. He was 28.

His father got his face tattooed along with the words ‘Sarwan Putt’ written in Punjabi. It loosely translates to ‘best son’. Not just his father, Moosewala’s mother also got inked in the memory of her late son. She got the words ‘Shubh Sarwan Putt’ inked on her arms, referring to the late singer’s real name, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

Fans and well-wishers of the singer shared photos and videos on social media and lauded his parents’ decision to ink their son’s memory. As a paparazzo account shared a video of Moosewala‘s father getting tattooed, many dropped heartfelt comments. Replying to the video of Balkaur Singh getting inked, a fan wrote, “It is heart-breaking”, while another wrote, “may God give them strength💔💔, legends NVR die ..” Remembering the late singer, a fan posted, “Miss you legend”, as one wrote, “seeing them makes me so sad😢😢😢.”

Earlier this month, a life-sized statue of Sidhu Moosewala was unveiled in his village in Mansa, Punjab. While everyone was quite overcome with emotion upon seeing the 6.5 feet tall statue of the slain musician, his father Balkaur Singh was inconsolable.

The rapper was known for churning out popular numbers like “So High”, “Baapu”, “Issa Jatt”, “Tochan”, “Selfmade”, “Famous”, “Warning Shots”, and “Legend” and “Game”, among others. Also an active Congress member, he was killed a day after the government lifted the security of 424 people, including Moosewala.